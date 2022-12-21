Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into Philly homes

Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested on December 15 and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Jason Mattis allegedly threw the Molotov cocktails on the porches of three different homes in Tacony.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into several Northeast Philadelphia homes.

Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested on December 15 and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

He is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails on the porches of three different homes in Tacony during the summer.

The first two incidents occurred in the middle of the night on June 30, 2022.

The third incident happened during the early evening hours on July 1, 2022. According to court documents, a resident of the house saw Mattis throw the weapon, and he exited his house in an effort to confront him but Mattis fled the area.

Mattis was convicted of attempted murder in 2003. He was also convicted of retail theft, a first-degree misdemeanor in Montgomery County in 2019.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video to help them identify the suspect.

If convicted, Mattis faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison, a three-year period of supervised release, a $750,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment.