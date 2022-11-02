Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies slugger, treats fans to free beers in section 104

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While the Phillies were hitting it out of the park on the field Tuesday night, once again, one of the player's wives was celebrating with fans.

Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, has been generously buying beer for spectators this postseason run.

She was back at the bar during Game 3 treating the Phillies faithful to a case of beer.

"50 more at 104, see you there," she tweeted Tuesday night.

This is the second time Hoskins has treated fans to a brew at section 104.

Mark Kremer from Huntington Valley was there just at the right time.

"They were just basically saying just how awesome it is that what she was doing and that it just shows how connected the city is with the team and everyone around it," said Kremer of the reaction.

Krissy Godio from Lansdale and Robert Williams from Langhorne were at the game wearing their Halloween costumes a day late due to the rain delay.

They were Phillies astronauts holding up the sign "Houston you have a problem."

Their seats were in section 104 and they found Hoskins handing out beer twice in the past few weeks.

"The fact that she was out there with the fans, just like one of us. It was it was incredible," said Krissy Godio.

And if you missed out Tuesday, don't worry.

Hoskins said, "See you tomorrow for 50 more!!!!!!!"

Just make sure you're near section 104.