WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jefferson Health officials warn Cherry Hill Hospital patients of potential data breach

Hospital officials began notifying patients last week about their private data possibly being compromised.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, August 21, 2023 2:59AM
Jefferson Health officials warn Cherry Hill Hospital patients of potential data breach
EMBED <>More Videos

Jefferson Health officials recommend that patients keep an eye on their credit reports following a potential data breach.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jefferson Health officials recommend that patients keep an eye on their credit reports following a potential data breach.

The warning is aimed at patients with Jefferson's Cherry Hill Hospital.

Back in June, officials say a service technician discovered a portable backup device had disappeared from a DEXA scan machine, which measures bone density.

Jefferson officials could not confirm if the device was stolen or misplaced.

Officials say that "the protected health information found on this drive that may be viewable could include names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, the date of studies, and, in some cases, mailing addresses."

Hospital officials began notifying patients last week about their private data possibly being compromised.

There is a full statement regarding the potential breach on Jefferson's website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW