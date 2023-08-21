Jefferson Health officials warn Cherry Hill Hospital patients of potential data breach

Jefferson Health officials recommend that patients keep an eye on their credit reports following a potential data breach.

Hospital officials began notifying patients last week about their private data possibly being compromised.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jefferson Health officials recommend that patients keep an eye on their credit reports following a potential data breach.

The warning is aimed at patients with Jefferson's Cherry Hill Hospital.

Back in June, officials say a service technician discovered a portable backup device had disappeared from a DEXA scan machine, which measures bone density.

Jefferson officials could not confirm if the device was stolen or misplaced.

Officials say that "the protected health information found on this drive that may be viewable could include names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, the date of studies, and, in some cases, mailing addresses."

Hospital officials began notifying patients last week about their private data possibly being compromised.

There is a full statement regarding the potential breach on Jefferson's website.