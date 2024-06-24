'Helping Heroes of Rancocas Valley' build bookshelves for hospital patients

HAINESPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students, athletes, and childhood friends from Rancocas Valley Regional High School banded together earlier this spring to create the 'Helping Heroes of Rancocas Valley'.

As a club, they are launching monthly charitable campaigns with a different theme. In May, they began building bookshelves and collecting books. In June, they are asking for board games. And in July, they will collect pet supplies.

The amount of book donations has exceeded their expectations. They've been able to donate a handful of bookshelves and hundreds of books to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

To learn more about the 'Helping Heroes of Rancocas Valley' and how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.

