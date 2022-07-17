celebrity weddings

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in small Vegas ceremony

EMBED <>More Videos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially got married in Las Vegas this weekend, according to court records.

The video featured is from a previous report.

People Magazine has confirmed with multiple sources that the engaged couple tied the knot Saturday in a small wedding ceremony.

The 52-year-old singer/actress and 49-year-old actor announced their engagement in April.

They were previously engaged in 2002, but called off the wedding in September 2003, just days before the date.

In a fan newsletter, JLo had previously described the couple as, "Two very lucky people who got a second chance at love."

This marks the fourth marriage for JLo and the second for Affleck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnevadacelebrityben affleckjennifer lopezu.s. & worldcelebrity weddingswedding
CELEBRITY WEDDINGS
Remembering Princess Diana 22 years after her death
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
Gwyneth Paltrow marries producer Brad Falchuk
TOP STORIES
96-year-old woman found dead in Roxborough; man arrested
Man dies after accidental fall at Lincoln Financial Field
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
'No Shampoo Movement' takes over hair care TikTok
AccuWeather: Humid Monday, Late Day Downpours
Man found dead in wooded area behind Del. apartment complex
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Show More
Please Touch Museum holds vaccine clinic during free admission day
Everything you should know about student loan changes
Police investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Frankford
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Recent crime along Kelly Drive has residents on edge
More TOP STORIES News