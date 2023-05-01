Weight loss company Jenny Craig to shut down corporate offices

In documents obtained by ABC News, Jenny Craig told employees it is "in the process of winding down physical operations, likely transitioning to an e-commerce model."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another major company is warning of shutdowns and mass layoffs in the face of possible bankruptcy. Weight loss giant Jenny Craig may shutter its corporate office as soon as this Friday, May 5.

Jenny Craig could also file for bankruptcy this week if it can't find a buyer, and this will have a domino effect impacting locations and employees in our area as the entire weight loss industry is experiencing a seismic shift in how it operates.

In documents obtained by ABC News, Jenny Craig told employees it is "in the process of winding down physical operations, likely transitioning to an e-commerce model."

The company warned it may close its corporate office in California and its New Jersey facility as early as Friday. And "this will likely impact all employees in some manner," the company said.

The weight loss industry is going through changes as drugs have been shown to help people lose weight.

"Wegovy and Manjaro and Ozempic are probably the most effective drugs I've ever seen for weight loss," said Dr. Charlie Seltzer, Lifestyle Medicine MD.

The drugs have been approved and used for diabetes.

"But it also provides some significant appetite suppressing qualities, which is where the weight loss comes in."

You also feel full more quickly and for a longer period of time.

"It makes following a specific nutrition plan much less important because you really can't eat on them. When you hit the right dose, it makes food unappetizing."

WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, announced last month it acquired Sequence, a subscription-based platform that provides telemedicine appointments with doctors who can prescribe Ozempic and Wegovy.

"I think what's going to happen is people are not going to need to follow anything other than take the drugs," said Seltzer.

Action News visited two Jenny Craig offices on Monday: one in Northeast Philadelphia and another in King of Prussia. They were open but no one would talk to Action News, and neither location appeared to be taking in-person appointments.

Dr. Seltzer does warn these drugs do have side effects and they should be part of a comprehensive weight loss approach. He also notes that they're effective only as long as you're using them.