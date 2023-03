Melissa Klapper teaches American and women's history at the school in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Melissa Klapper teaches American and women's history at the school in Glassboro, New Jersey.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Rowan University professor is the current Jeopardy! champion.

Melissa Klapper teaches American and women's history at the school in Glassboro, New Jersey.

She was the front-runner going into the Final Jeopardy Monday night.

Klapper answered the final question correctly, becoming the new champion.

You can watch her defend her title Tuesday night on Jeopardy beginning at 7 p.m. right here on 6abc.