English teacher from Bryn Mawr set to fulfill bucket list by competing on 'Jeopardy!'

BRYNA MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local teacher is fulfilling her dream to be on Jeopardy! Wednesday night.

Lisa Gargiulo, from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, is finally getting her chance to show off her skills after taking the game show's test at least a dozen times.

When it comes to Jeopardy! fans, Gargiulo says she is a major one.

"I'm a very huge Jeopardy! fan," she says. "We've watched since I was really little, every night at 7 p.m., while we were eating dinner. Being on the show is something I've always wanted to do."

Gargiulo says she can't remember ever missing an episode. She says being there, on set, was "magical" and very emotional.

"It was very much like, 'Okay, don't start crying. Don't start crying! They're going to have to say 'Cut!' and start over again if you start crying!'"

Gargiulo also calls this opportunity a "bucket list item."

"My bucket list was: see a Phillies championship parade and see an Eagles championship parade," she says. "I did both of those. I needed to get the next thing on my bucket list, which was being on Jeopardy! Now, I need to add more to my bucket list!"

Gargiulo is the head of the English department at Hill Top Preparatory School in Radnor Township, where she also teaches seventh and eighth graders.

Viewers can watch her compete on Jeopardy! at 7 p.m. Wednesday on 6abc.

You can also join Gargiulo, her family, and friends for a watch party at Flip and Baileys in Bryn Mawr.