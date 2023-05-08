6 all-stars set to face off in new tournament: 'Jeopardy! Masters' on 6abc

6 Jeopardy! all-stars set to face off in new tournament: Jeopardy! Masters on 6abc

The host says it's also a chance for viewers to really get to know these players, better than ever before.

It's a double dose of Jeopardy! on Monday night on 6abc.

The show airs, as usual, at 7 p.m.

Then at 8 p.m., it's a brand-new competition called Jeopardy! Masters.

This is where six all-time greats face off in one unbelievable tournament of intellect.

It kicks off Monday for a three-week, 10-episode event that will crown one winner with half a million dollars, and bragging rights.

"You can expect a very high level of play, tougher clues, but bolder strategies and wagers and six players who are very comfortable with the game," says host Ken Jennings. "They're obviously going to be having a good time out there."

Jennings says it's also a chance for viewers to really get to know these players, better than ever before.

"Is James Holzhauer going to play the wrestling heel, are people going to be booing and hissing?" laughs Jennings, who says viewers are already picking favorites.

"We've never really had a villain before, but James seems very determined to be the first Jeopardy! heel. It's going to be fun to see," he said.

While he didn't make the cut for the six contestants, there's still a chance we might see Ocean City's Chris Pannullo.

"He's actually our Jeopardy! Masters alternate, and he has not even been in a Tournament of Champions," Jennings says. "You will see him in next fall's TOC."

Jeopardy! Masters premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.