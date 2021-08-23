jeopardy

Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' following Mike Richards stepping down

The actress will guest-host the game show for three weeks.
Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is set to guest-host "Jeopardy!" for the first few weeks of the new season, the game show announced Monday. Last week, executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from his hosting duties amid resurfaced controversial remarks he made on a podcast.

The new season will kick off with the five episodes Richards filmed before stepping down, then continue with Bialik's episodes for three weeks.

Bialik was previously named the host of the franchise's primetime specials and spinoffs, including "Jeopardy! National College Championship," which is scheduled to air on ABC in 2022.

The actress, best known for her role on the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," guest-hosted the game show from May 31 to June 11 this year.

"It is an incredible honor to guest host 'Jeopardy!' I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience," Bialik said during her guest-hosting debut. "I so appreciate that 'Jeopardy!' is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

Additional guest hosts for "Jeopardy!" will be announced as production resumes.

