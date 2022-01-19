jeopardy

Clue about NJ Gov. Phil Murphy stumps 'Jeopardy!' contestants

The moment happened to fall on the same day Gov. Phil Murphy was sworn in for his second term.
NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- The latest "Jeopardy!" champion on a big winning streak has more than 1,000 correct responses, but Amy Schneider and the other contestants Tuesday night just couldn't answer this one.

Host Ken Jennings read, "In 2021 he became the first Democrat re-elected Jersey's gov. since Brendan Byrne in 1977; Maye an arena will be named for him."

The buzzer sounded when none of the contestants rang in.

"The recently re-elected Phil Murphy," Jenning said.

RELATED: Phil Murphy sworn in for 2nd term as New Jersey governor

Governor Murphy tweeted "I'd like to buzz in, Jeopardy!"



The moment happened to fall on the same day Murphy was sworn in for his second term.



Last month, the contestants were stumped that Kathy Hochul was the response to "In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York State."
