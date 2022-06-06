jeopardy

Philadelphia rideshare driver's Jeopardy! winning streak comes to an end

Ryan Long lost after 16-straight wins on the show.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia rideshare driver's Jeopardy! winning streak came to an end Monday night.

Ryan Long, who lives in Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood, lost after 16-straight wins on the show.

Long went into Final Jeopardy with $6,800. He could not come up with the correct answer, but he won at least $299,400.

Action News caught up with Long last month.

He said he came on the show with only two dress shirts and he forgot his glasses, which is why he had to squint so much reading the clues.

"I have to give a shout-out to the wardrobe people because they did wonders with what I brought: two shirts and two sweater vests," said Long. "That's all I had. That's all I could afford. I figured I wasn't going to be there longer than a day."

Before his impressive Jeopardy! streak, he had a bout with COVID-19 -- a fight that his his doctors didn't think he would win.

Long is a graduate of George Washington High School and went to community college for only a year.

"I don't actually know what I know," he laughs. "I read a lot of things, and stuff gets stuck. When I was a kid, I read the dictionary for fun."

Mt. Airy's Ryan Long will go for his 5th straight win on Jeopardy! Thursday. Long has not only won close to $87,000, but he's winning hearts across the globe.

