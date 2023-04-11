Jeremy Renner turns tour bus into music studio for Chicago after-school program

One episode of the series focused on Renner and his best friend Rory rebuilding a tour bus into a mobile music studio for The BASE Chicago in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO -- Actor Jeremy Renner partnered with a Chicago after-school program to turn a tour bus into a mobile music studio.

Renner is the star of a new docuseries on Disney+, called "Rennervations," where he and his friends turn preexisting structures into amazing creations around the world.

Eric Davis and Frank Brim from The BASE Chicago joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about the collaboration and the process of creating a music studio on wheels.

"BASE Chicago, we are an after-school program on the west side of Chicago, with a strong emphasis on athletics as well as academics," Brim said. "We have like 300 kids in our program right now just trying to do phenomenal things."

"The show helps us because it gives us a larger platform to talk about the work we're doing," Davis said. "And in working with someone like Mr. Renner and Disney, that platform you couldn't create even in your mind. It will help other people figure out how they can help organizations in their locale."

Renner wanted to help provide a musical outlet for The BASE Chicago kids.

Renner and his team reimagined the bus into a mobile music studio with space for the kids to play instruments and record music. Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens joined Renner to deliver the finished project to the community.

"We've already done a couple of songs in it," Brim said. "It's just an awesome experience for our young people to just get in it and actually bring music to life."

All four episodes of 'Rennervations' will be available to stream on Disney+ starting April 12.

