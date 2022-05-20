Businesses hope crowds flock to Jersey shore this weekend to escape scorching temps

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With the scorching temperatures, many will escape to the Jersey shore this weekend for some relief."It's like the first time it's felt like summer since last year," said Wes Kazmarck, head of the boardwalk merchants association.Businesses on Ocean City's boards are hiring for the summer season, according to Kazmarck, who heads the boardwalk merchants association. He said summer J-1 visa employees that shore communities rely on, are having trouble finding affordable housing in the area."We're having a hard time guaranteeing them a place to live which they kind of need to get here," Kazmarck said.President Brian Hartley said he's hoping to bring around 15 J-1 visa employees and he's trying to help out other businesses who rely on them."We bought a house twenty years ago that we keep all of our kids in we provided a really reasonable low rate to take that burden off of them, but I know it's definitely been an issue this summer and we're helping another company out by taking some kids," said Brian Hartley, vice president Playland's Castaway Cove.At Manco & Manco, Co-Owner Charles Bangle said he's relying on college staff, as teens finish high school."A lot of the people you see in here now, a lot of these are trainees that will be ready to go by the holiday weekend," said Bangle.Families like the Devlin's said they are loving the cooler, despite hazy, weather at the shore."It's been such a break from the heat it's been so much breezier down here," said Laura Devlin."It will be nice to be down here tomorrow when it's so hot in the city," said Daniel Devlin.