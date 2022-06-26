Many gather to kick off first weekend of summer down the Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Beautiful weather, family fun, and good company sound like the perfect recipe for the first official weekend of summer down the Jersey Shore."Yesterday was their last day of school, so we did the boardwalk yesterday, and we wanted to do the festival today," said Louie Planas of Egg Harbor Township.At the seafood and music festival in Atlantic City, visitors got a taste of the salty summer air, delicious food, and some music.Kids there said they were more than ready to say goodbye to school and hello to summer.Over on the Atlantic City boardwalk, the first ever le dinner en blanc was held."Atlantic City made history as the first city in New Jersey to have dinner en blanc, and we're already talking about dinner en blanc 2023," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. of Atlantic City.About 3,000 people dressed their best, and packed quite a spread to be apart of the elegant event.People said it was a night to spend with good people, and enjoy the beginning of summer.While the location was kept a secret until last minute, people were more than ready to kick off their summer at le dinner en blanc, in AC."This will be the biggest summer in the history of Atlantic City, mark my word," said Small.