Body recovered at Jersey Shore where man, 24, went missing days earlier

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A body has been recovered at the Jersey Shore near the area where a 24-year-old man went missing earlier this week after saving a relative from drowning.Officials said a fisherman located the body in the Great Harbor Inlet between Longport and Ocean City around 6 a.m. Saturday.The fisherman called 911 and Longport fire and police personnel responded to the scene.The Longport Fire Department launched a boat and recovered the body.The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office is investigating and working to identify the body.Officials said the family of the missing 24-year-old, Jabed Ikbal of Clementon, has been notified that a body was recovered.Ikbal went missing last Sunday evening.Action News spoke with his family Monday as crews were searching for any sign of the young man."We hope our Allah maybe can return him safely. Still we are hoping that," said Ikbal's older brother, Mohammed Khalil.His brother said Ikbal and several family members came to the area to swim when they got caught in the inlet's strong current.He said Ikbal tried to save a 16-year-old relative who was struggling."One big wave come. They are both together. He was not able to save himself, but he saved my niece," said Mohammed.Days earlier, Coast Guard officials said Jalan Alston, 18, saved two friends from the ocean in Ventnor, N.J., but was not able to get out of the water. The body of the recent high school grad from Brooklyn, N.Y. was found last Saturday evening.