Summer season winds down ahead of Labor Day at the Jersey shore

On a gloomy Friday morning, the Ventnor City Farmers Market was still bustling.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Many can't believe it's almost time to say goodbye to another Jersey shore summer.

"Definitely a pretty crowded summer for 2023," said Sid Stoopler of Voorhees, New Jersey.

As the summer season winds down, people are squeezing every last drop out of their remaining weekends.

"Outdoors, beach, whatever we can do. Bike ride, walk," said Ashley Bradford, who was visiting the shore from Brooklyn, New York.

"We used to say hundreds came through the market on a Friday morning and now we say thousands come through the market on a Friday morning," said Penny Starer, the market manager.

Organizers say the past few years have seen a rise in crowds.

The last market of this season is set for Friday, September 1.

"It's always hard when it winds down. Always hard," said Starer.

While Jersey shore tourism officials say they've seen a leveling off in spending and rental demand this summer after last year's banner season, people Action News spoke with say this summer has seemed as crowded as ever.

"I work at our local hospital and definitely see a large number of injuries and such over the course of the summer with all the visitors in town and all the sports that are done at the shore," said Brendan Gilligan, who lives in Margate year-round.

Sisters Lilah, 9, and Arden, 7, hope they'll get plenty more beach time before they go back to school after Labor Day.

"I like to go boogie boarding on the beach," said Lilah.

At Margate Dairy Bar and Burger, workers feel like they're racing towards the finish line, wrapping up another busy summer.

"If we have good labor, if we have good forecasts, generally we end up having a good summer and this looks to be along those lines," said Chris Clayton, the owner.

One challenge now for many businesses is that they will lose a lot of workers as they head back to college in August.

Still, they're looking forward to the crowds for one last holiday weekend and hoping for a great forecast.