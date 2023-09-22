Jersey shore officials, residents prepare for potential weekend storm, heavy rain

6abc meteorologists are forecasting heavy rain and nearly 60 mph wind gusts at the shore late Friday night into Saturday.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents along the Jersey shore are preparing for Mother Nature ahead of a coastal storm that is likely to become Ophelia.

"It is frustrating, but what can you do, it's nature," said Ahmed Ahmed. "We don't fight with nature, right?"

Ahmed has lived on North Nevada Avenue in Atlantic City across from a bay for nearly 20 years.

He, along with many neighbors on the surrounding streets, is used to the impact of coastal storms.

"It's going to be like flooded, all the streets," said Ahmed. "Sometimes goes to the basement."

"Move the cars to high land and shut down the window and stay home," said My Huynh, who lived on California Avenue for nearly 30 years. "Nothing we can do."

6abc meteorologists are forecasting heavy rain and nearly 60 mph wind gusts at the shore late Friday night into Saturday.

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, who is also the city's emergency management coordinator, said they're monitoring the storm closely.

"We're expecting one tide cycle," said Evans. "So, what we've been doing is we've been getting all our high-water vehicles ready to go. Our public safety agencies have all been alert, looking at our staffing issues and making sure our equipment is up to par."

Evans said they're also concerned about the potentially powerful wind.

"We always ask people please secure - whether it's lawn furniture, deck furniture - things that are loose or hanging in your homes," said Evans. "We could have high winds where electric lines go down and loss of power."

Atlantic City Electric enhanced its staffing plans to respond to any downed power lines and outages.

Meanwhile, PennDOT is keeping an eye on the roads and highways.

"We take the most proactive approach we can, which is clearing inlets, any of our drainage systems, and making sure everything is open and functioning properly," said Brad Rudolph, the PennDOT deputy communications director.

"We'll have alternate routes for people to travel," said Evans. "The city will still be accessible and the city will be open."

Evans said no events are canceled right now.

He's also in the process of securing The Wave garage for residents and visitors to park in on Saturday to avoid any flooding.