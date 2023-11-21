Jesse Palmer details 'emotional rollercoaster' on 'The Golden Bachelor' finale

NEW YORK CITY -- We've got a full week to wait until "The Golden Bachelor" finale, but host Jesse Palmer is helping to bridge this bye week with some insider information.

Of course, he already knows who gets Gerry Turner's final rose.

"It's one of the perks of being the host. I was there! I was just standing just off camera, it was incredible," Palmer said.

He said that Gerry and the ladies had an incredible amount of energy the whole season, especially on night one. It's a very long day, usually two, of filming.

Palmer said that many of the women had been fans of the "Bachelor" franchise since the first season, and being at "Bachelor Mansion" was a very fun experience for them.

"Being in 'Bachelor Mansion' for them was in many ways like being little kids going to Disneyland! They were just exploring and they were just loving every day," he said. "For me watching, that was pretty cool."

The biggest difference with their younger counterparts... "I think the confidence level," Palmer said. "When these ladies stepped out of the limos on night one they just owned it."

"They know who they are because they lived life, and they have so many great lessons and insight," he said.

It wasn't all roses though. "I don't think we've ever seen a 'Bachelor' have such a hard time," Palmer said of Gerry's emotional breakdowns when sending women home.

Gerry genuinely felt awful and wears his emotions on his sleeve.

"For me, it was just being a shoulder to lean on, an ear for him, and a soundboard for him, and just to encourage him and remind him why he is there," Palmer said. "Be a constant reminder to him that I think he's doing a phenomenal job because he's being authentic he's being true to himself and I think that's what I was trying to do the most for Gerry throughout this."

As for the big finale, it's an emotional rollercoaster.

"There is going to be a goodbye and I think this is the most emotional goodbye that the show has ever seen, on any season, of any show in the past," Palmer said. "It's going to be heavy, there is no doubt, it's going to be very sad. But again, on the other side of it, Gerry came on this and the ladies came on this journey to find the person they could spend their golden years with. I think Gerry found that."

He says he's on the edge of his seat, waiting to hear if "The Golden Bachelorette" will be announced as happening and just who that could be!

On a personal note, the host is expecting his first baby, a girl, with his wife, Emely Fardo Palmer.

"It is a busy time, no doubt. I give all the credit to my wife, Emely. My beautiful wife has been fantastic through this all, she is in her third trimester now, so little baby is going to be here soon," Palmer said. "We could not be more excited. We talk about it non-stop. We're in the nesting phase, we're preparing, and we just cannot wait to welcome this little baby girl into the world."

He's got an exciting year ahead, "And the most dramatic!" Palmer joked. "No doubt, for real this time!"