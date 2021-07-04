First Lady Jill Biden celebrates July 4th in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First Lady Jill Biden stopped in Philadelphia Sunday for the city's annual Celebration of Freedom Ceremony.The event celebrates Independence Day and observes the evolving history of America's freedom.During the event, she emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and gave out some awards to local game changers."My husband, President Biden, made a promise to you that if we all do our part by Independence Day, today, that we would be able to gather with our friends and family to celebrate the birth of this nation with cookouts, festivals and traditions we love... and here we are," First Lady Biden said."There really aren't words, we are a part of a solution to a very big problem, and that is thanks enough, and for all the folks out there who are still on the fence, we can have this gathering because 70-percent of us in the region got vaccinated," said Dr. Ala Stanford, who was recognized during the ceremony for her work with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.Dr. Stanford will be heading back to D.C. with the First Lady this afternoon to enjoy fireworks with the Biden's on the White House lawn.