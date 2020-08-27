Comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Philly for 'Live-In Drive-In' at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live entertainment is happening at Citizens Bank Park, not inside the ballpark, but out in the parking lot.
It's a new kind of drive-in experience, and if you're in need of a good laugh, a popular comedian is taking the stage this weekend.
Saturday night, comedian Jim Gaffigan is performing at the "Live-In Drive-In."
"There's a lot of material that is pandemic specific, but there is also material that's unique to the drive-in show," Gaffigan says.
The comedian will be on the stage, while up to 800 cars fill the lot outside the stadium.
Gaffigan laughs that only 2020 could convince people to sit in their cars, like they're in traffic, to be entertained.
"I feel like I'm performing for physical cars, and people respond by beeping their horn or flashing their lights, which is usually how you would communicate to someone: 'get out of the way!'" says Gaffigan.
They call it a "honk-core,"-- a honking encore.
The Live-In Drive-In runs through Labor Day.
