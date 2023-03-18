Jimmy Curran doesn't consider his diagnosis a disability and says it hasn't held him back from any dreams he's hoped to accomplish.

Local author uses his experience to inspire the next generation

Jimmy Curran's story is one of perseverance and determination.

He was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and was given his first wheelchair at the age of two. His mission is to help inspire and educate people that anything is possible no matter their circumstances.

He doesn't consider his diagnosis a disability and says it hasn't held him back from any dreams he's hoped to accomplish.

Jimmy, a former student at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, has always had a passion for reading and writing. In 2017, he took that passion and decided to write a children's book highlighting a baby eagle titled "Will the One-Winged Eagle."

The book tells the story of Will who was born with one wing and shows some of the challenges he faces growing up. Will perseveres, finding a way to gather his own food despite not being able to fly like his brothers and sisters.

The message is that no matter your situation, hard work and determination will see you through.

On Friday, Jimmy brought this message to the students at Colonial Elementary School. His presentation helped engage the students, while also inspiring them.

Jimmy says the interactions and feedback from the students inspire him and keep him going.

Most recently, Jimmy re-released his book as a special edition during the Philadelphia Eagles playoff run. He sold over 100 books and donated all of the proceeds to the Eagles Autism Foundation.