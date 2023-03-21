Biden to create national monuments in Nevada, Texas at conservation summit

Biden named Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and Castner Range National Monument in Texas as the nation's newest monuments.

The monuments in Texas and Nevada include more than half a million acres.

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the establishment of two new national monuments, protecting land totalling more than half a million acres during a speech at the White House's Conservation in Action Summit at the Interior Department.

Wildflowers bloom on the Castner Range, in El Paso, Texas. It served as a training and testing site for the U.S. Army from World War II to the Vietnam War, and was closed in 1966. Mark Clune

Biden will also direct the Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to consider creating a new National Marine Sanctuary designation to protect U.S. waters surrounding Pacific islands.

The day of conservation comes as Biden approved more drilling in Alaska for the Willow Project, a move environmental groups have slammed, and one day after the United Nations released a dire climate change report.