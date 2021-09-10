What new vaccine mandates mean for local, federal workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10969767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Joe Biden on Monday encouraged Americans who have been waiting for full approval from the FDA to go get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is pushing for fines to be doubled for airline passengers who refuse to wear a mask, now $500 to $1,000 for first offenders.Travel masking mandates run through at least January 18 and are just one part of the six-point action plan that was announced by Biden on Thursday.The major headline coming from the national address: vaccine mandates.Now, private companies with 100 or more employees must mandate staff vaccination or offer bi-weekly COVID-19 testing, providing time off for workers to get a test.Centennial Pharmacy Services in Philadelphia says it's ready to once again ramp up vaccine clinics, hosted by local businesses."That'll start picking up, it's inevitable it's going to happen. We'll go back to where we were in March and April and just go back to vaccine clinics," said Pharmacist Joseph Dymowski.More than 2 million federal employees are mandated to get the shot without the option for testing, that includes TSA workers."That's going to weigh heavy on a lot of TSOs nationwide. They're going to be out of work," Joe Shuker, President Local 333 Union.Shuker says there's a large percent of the Philadelphia TSA workforce that is still unvaccinated."We have about 700 members. That 30% or 40% is a pretty high number," said Shuker.OSHA will be the agency handling the enforcement and fines for businesses that don't comply.There is no deadline on when these mandates go into effect.