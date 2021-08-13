Society

Delco World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A special birthday celebration was held in on Friday for a World War II veteran from Delaware County.

Joe Passaretti is 103 years old today!

RELATED: Collingdale World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday, gives life advice

The long-time Collingdale resident was celebrated at a breakfast at the Folcroft Diner.

Passaretti served four years in the Army during the World War II.

RELATED:Neighbor helps 102-year-old WWII vet have a Merry Christmas

The big celebration included breakfast, balloons, and of course cake!

When asked how he felt, Passaretti joked that that turning 103 feels the same as when he was 102!

Happy Birthday Joe!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfolcroft boroughcollingdale boroughdelaware countybirthdayworld war iifeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 former Philly cops charged with perjury in case of exonerated man
Philly mandates vaccine for colleges, health care; updates mask rules
Mother dies after hit-and-run driver strikes her, 3-year-old son
Officials investigate multiple claims of stolen checks in Horsham
AccuWeather: Scattered storms tonight, brutal heat coming to an end
CDC panel votes to recommend booster shot for immunocompromised
Lightning strike at NYC beach leaves 13-year-old dead, 6 injured
Show More
Mom of 6 leaves Pa. hospital after battling COVID since May
Customer angry over waiting pulls knife on Wawa employee: Police
People try to stay cool outside under blazing summer sun
American families getting 2nd child tax credit payment today
July was the world's hottest month ever
More TOP STORIES News