Delco World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A special birthday celebration was held in on Friday for a World War II veteran from Delaware County.Joe Passaretti is 103 years old today!The long-time Collingdale resident was celebrated at a breakfast at the Folcroft Diner.Passaretti served four years in the Army during the World War II.The big celebration included breakfast, balloons, and of course cake!When asked how he felt, Passaretti joked that that turning 103 feels the same as when he was 102!Happy Birthday Joe!