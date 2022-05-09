76ers' Joel Embiid snubbed for MVP; honor goes to Denver's Nikola Jokic again: ESPN

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after making a basket against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He was a finalist for it, but 76ers star Joel Embiid reportedly has been snubbed for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that, for the second straight year, the honor is going to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.A formal announcement is expected this week, sources told Wojnarowski.Jokic averaged career highs of 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. He also averaged 7.9 assists, good for eighth in the league.Jokic also became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.Embiid, meanwhile, won his first NBA scoring title by averaging 30.6 points per game in the regular season.Jokic is the 14th player in NBA history to win the MVP multiple times and the second straight winner to go back-to-back after Giannis Antetokounmpo won it in 2018-19 and 2019-20.Antetokounmpo was a finalist for this year's award, along with Embiid.