State Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freyitz thinks the bill is a "win-win" providing qualified teachers to help fill the current need for teachers and adding diversity to the teacher pool in Pennsylvania.

Proposed Pennsylvania bill will open the classroom for non-citizens to become teachers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Freshman State House Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freyitz has sponsored a bill that will allow non-citizens to become teachers in Pennsylvania.

Currently, the law provides that opportunity without challenging stipulations and for DACA recipients the path is even more challenging.

