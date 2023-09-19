17-year-old faces homicide charges in deaths of teen ex-girlfriend, her mother in Northampton County

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old is facing homicide charges in the deaths of his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend and her mother in Northampton County.

John Bradley was taken into custody and arraigned on Tuesday. He is being tried as an adult and will be held without bail, officials say.

Authorities say the bodies of 16-year-old Rianna and her mother, 39-year-old Rosalyn, were discovered last Thursday on the 1100 block of Railroad Street in North Catasauqua Borough.

The Northampton County Coroner said the victims died from "sharp force injuries."