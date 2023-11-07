Philadelphia man turns self in, charged in Bellmawr hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian

'Turn yourself in': Father pleads for suspect to come forward after son injured in hit-and-run

32-year-old John T. Echevarria, of Philadelphia, turned himself in to police Monday and is now facing charges

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has turned himself in to police in connection to a hit-and-run that left another man critically injured earlier this month in Camden County, New Jersey.

Bellmawr police said 32-year-old John T. Echevarria turned himself in around 4 p.m. Monday. Echevarria has been charged with assault by auto and leaving the scene of an accident, among other offenses. He is being held at the Camden County Jail for the time being.

This, as the victim's family had been pleading for the driver to come forward.

Surveillance video captured images of a vehicle speeding at about 9 p.m. along the Black Horse Pike, near Maple Ave., in Bellmawr on Nov. 2.

Investigators said that video was recorded moments before the car ran over 31-year-old Frank Domeracki.

Among the only people to exit their vehicle to help the victim was Teresa Voso-Henderson.

"Nobody cared enough to get out of their vehicle, but cared enough to take their phones out and video it," said Voso-Henderson.

The driver sped away from the scene, but Voso-Henderson stayed by Frank's side until paramedics arrived.

"I asked him if he knew where he was...and then I said, 'Do you know your name? Can you tell me your name?' And he was gurgling," she said.

Domeracki survived the crash, but his father, Frank Sr., said his son faces a long road to recovery. He remains in the hospital recovering.

"He has bleeding on the brain, broken jaw, broken shoulder, broken collarbone, ribs, collapsed lung, arm in very bad shape," Frank Domeracki Sr. said.

Bellmawr police said they believe the vehicle was a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

Frank Sr. had said he was hopeful the driver would come forward before the police found him.

"Turn yourself in," he said. "Do the right thing. He is a person. You wouldn't leave an animal in the street. It's terrible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellmawr police.