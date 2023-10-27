Philadelphia police union president John McNesby stepping down for new position

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The head of the Philadelphia police union is stepping down to take a new position.
John McNesby has served as president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 since 2007.
He is accepting a new position with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.
McNesby joined the Philadelphia police force in 1989 as a patrol officer before becoming a narcotics detective.
His last day with the FOP will be November 10.
The FOP board will meet next week to elect his successor.