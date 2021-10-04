trial

Jury selection to begin in bribery trial of Johnny "Doc" Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon

"Johnny Doc" has been at the helm of the century-old electricians union for more than 25 years.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the bribery trial of union leader John Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon.

Prosecutors allege that "Johnny Doc," who leads the powerful Local 98 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, bought Henon's loyalty.

SEE ALSO: Feds indict powerful Philly union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon, others

Councilman Henon, a former union official, got a $70,000 union salary to press Dougherty's interests at City Hall, officials said in the indictment unsealed in 2019.

Henon allegedly used his office to pressure Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Comcast Corp. and others to use union labor.

Defense lawyers say both Henon and Dougherty are innocent.

