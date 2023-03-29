Former NJ teacher charged with abusing student over 2 decades ago

A former student says the now 76-year-old assaulted her between 1998 and 2000

MERCER COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former teacher in Mercer County, NJ, is accused of abusing a student decades ago.

Joseph DePuglio was arrested earlier this week following an investigation that began last year.

A former student says the now 76-year-old assaulted her between 1998 and 2000 while he was her teacher at Steinert High School.

DePuglio is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released pending future court proceedings.