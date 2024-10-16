Ex-performing arts director accused of recording Lehigh County student changing during rehearsals

ALLENTWON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An ex-performing arts director in the Parkland School District in Lehigh County has been charged with invasion of privacy.

Francis Anonia, 43, of Allentown, is accused of recording a student changing clothes during rehearsals and performances.

The school superintendent sent out an email to parents this week saying the board was made aware of the allegations last April.

He was placed on administrative leave and then resigned in June.

Anonia's phone was seized by Allentown police on February 23, 2023, in connection with an unrelated child pornography case involving his fiancé.

Investigators say his phone was never analyzed since he was not suspected or charged with any crime. But Anonia reportedly never requested his phone back and it was later searched in April 2024 when the allegations came to light.

Investigators say evidence that he secretly recorded the student was found on the phone.

Anonia is currently behind bars on $50,000 bail.

His hearing is scheduled for October 21.

