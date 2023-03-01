WATCH LIVE

FOOD & DRINK

Poppa's Custard Company makes decadent delights for dessert

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 11:15AM
Joshua and Christen Johnson started Poppa's Custard Company during the pandemic as a way for the family to be able to do something together.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Husband-and-wife team Joshua and Christen Johnson started Poppa's Custard Company during the pandemic as a way for the family to be able to do something together.

Now they sell their four-ounce jars of chilled custards at farmer's markets and online.

They use fresh ingredients only and describe the sweet treat as 'what a pudding cup would be if it were all grown up'.

Varieties come in both dairy and plant-based, and the intent is to make an indulgent snack that is just the right size to be satisfying but not filling.

Poppa's Custard Company | Facebook | Instagram

267-417-4782

