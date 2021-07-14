feel good

12-year-old boy shocked after getting bat from Phillies' JT Realmuto at All-Star Game

By and Brandon Longo
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy shocked after getting signed bat from Realmuto at All-Star Game

DENVER, Colorado (WPVI) -- What's better than going to the MLB All-Star Game in Denver and seeing your home team slugger hit a homer? How about getting a signed baseball bat, too?

Twelve-year-old Matthew Borden and his father Larry, of Lower Merion Township, got quite a surprise when Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto called the two over to hand them a signed baseball bat at Coors Field in Colorado.

"I saw J.T. in the dugout and then he comes over and does like 'one second,'" Matthew told 6abc's Jamie Apody, while holding up his index fingers as Realmuto did. "(He) goes in the clubhouse, gets a Sharpie and a bat, and signs the bat and gives it to me."



And what was the 12-year-old's reaction?

"I couldn't speak or anything," Matthew recalled.

His father and the All-Star crowd were in shock.

"Everybody around couldn't believe it. It was a total class act to do what he did -- change this kid's life that's for sure," said Matthew's father.

The American League did beat the National League 5-2 Tuesday night, but it was a historic night for Realmuto. His homer off Gregory Soto during the 5th inning is something no Phillie has done since Mike Schmidt in 1981.

Matthew and his father say they will cherish this moment forever.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiacoloradoaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesmlbfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Food drive aimed at helping local flood victims
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Snow angel lifts - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News