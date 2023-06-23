People begin stocking up on Fourth of July fireworks with safety in mind

July 4th is approaching and that means people are stocking up on their fireworks.

UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- July 4th is approaching and that means people are stocking up on their fireworks.

We found Brian Richardson of Seaford, Delaware shopping at Phantom Fireworks in Upland, Pa.

"Ready to light some fireworks off. Make some big explosions," said Richardson, who explained Fourth of July fireworks have become a tradition.

"With COVID a couple of years ago, we wanted the kids to still have fun, so we started spending a little more money on fireworks," Richardson added.

Phantom general manager Dylan Stamm walked Action News through the different options they sell.

"We do have smaller ground-based fireworks, so they don't shoot into the sky- more of a fountain of sparks that come up from the ground," explained Stamm. "As you move up and up you can get things that can shoot a little bit higher."

Stamm said July 4th is their biggest holiday, followed by New Year's and Diwali.

But whatever the time of year, safety is always key.

"We always hand out pamphlets. Our bags have a list of rules on them as well, but everything in the store is good to go for consumers," Stamm indicated. "You should always have a source of water nearby, and then you always want to be 150 feet away from any structures. And you want to do it on your own private property, never anybody else's."

Of course - you have to be an adult.

Check your municipality for what times you can and cannot use fireworks.