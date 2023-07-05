Thousands gather for Philadelphia July 4th event despite weather delay

Thousands of people gathered in their red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fireworks filled the Philadelphia sky this 4th of July!

They even waited about 2.5 hours to get back inside the gated area after organizers put the event on pause because of the rain.

"I did pray about God to move the clouds that way, and the sun came out and we had a rainbow," said Renee Badeau.

People patiently stood in line and even played double Dutch to pass the time.

"This is the way to keep your mind going and just have fun, and this is how to get everyone together," said Antoinette Marshall.

Once people were inside, many were moving to a different beat.

They danced the night away to award-winning artists like Ludacris, Adam Blackstone and Demi Lovato.

"The kids want to see Luda," said Badeau. "We want to see Luda."

"I love Demi Lovato. I grew up watching them. I'm so excited to see them live," said Anna Tinneny.

Some visitors said they were hesitant to come out this 4th of July because of the chaos that unfolded last year when 2 officers were unintentionally grazed by bullets.

However, they feel safe with the increased security measures which include, metal detectors, bag searches and extra police officers.

"I think the priority is that less weapons around, keeping people safe, (and) not being too crowded," said Tinneny.

"We feel safe," said Daniel Hunter who went to the event for the first time. "I have my wife and girls here. We feel good."

And full of pride as they celebrate America's 247th birthday in the city where it all began.

"I'm glad that everyone is out here so we can enjoy ourselves and have a good time," said Badeau.