race in america

Live on Instagram, Gov. Murphy signs legislation making Juneteenth state, public holiday

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey will now recognize 'Juneteenth' as a state and public holiday.

Governor Phil Murphy signed the legislation Thursday night live on Instagram.

He invited R&B singer and Maplewood, Essex County native SZA as a special guest during the event.

Juneteenth - also known as 'Emancipation Day' - commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves were liberated.

"It gives me great pride to celebrate emancipation and New Jersey's great diversity by designating Juneteenth as an official State holiday," said Governor Murphy. "Commemorating this date is just one component of our collective approach to end a generational cycle of pain and injustice that has gone on for far too long. Every Juneteenth, we will celebrate the end of the physical chains which once held Black Americans down. While more work lies ahead to undo the oppression that remains, Juneteenth is important marker that reminds us of our mission to create a society that enables our Black communities to achieve the full equality which they deserve."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseyentertainmentsocietymusicphil murphyrace in americajuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season
Bensalem Twp. police, NAACP ink historic agreement
Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
Racial disparities in Philly police's use of stop-and-frisk: Data
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Roar to the Shore' could be permanently canceled due to Pagans
Philly looks to restart tourism post-COVID-19
Mirrors found in school bathroom; worker arrested: Police
'Zoom bombings,' leveling at forefront of Philly schools reopening
How a NJ company is helping to pack Linc with Eagles fans
Girl, 11, shot in face while answering door in Bethlehem
Potential 'perfect storm' if COVID-19 cases surge during flu season
Show More
Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier named NHL's top defensive forward
Pedestrian struck in Chester County: Police
Asian supermarket chain expands to Cherry Hill
Stalemate continues at homeless encampment sites
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening
More TOP STORIES News