'Grandmother of Juneteenth' honored in Philadelphia ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The woman known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" was honored in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Opal Lee, at the age of 90, launched a successful walking campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

State Senator Sharif Street presented Lee with a proclamation at the event, which recognized her long list of achievements.

During the ceremony, Lee spoke about the early days of her movement, which began in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We tried so hard to show that freedom is for everyone," said Lee. "Not just for Texans, not just for Black people, but freedom is for everyone."

Lee emphasized that the fight is not over yet.

She says that she is going to keep on walking and talking in support of the African American community.