1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed and another was injured in a Friday crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman was driving westbound on Erie Avenue at about 12:05 p.m. when she collided with a 55-year-old woman attempting to make a left turn.

The 25-year-old was killed and the 55-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time, police said.
