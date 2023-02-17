Jurassic World Live Tour returns to Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia

The show runs from February 18-20 and tickets start at $25.

Dinosaurs have descended on South Philadelphia for the holiday weekend.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Jurassic World Live Tour is returning to Philadelphia this President's Day weekend.

The show will take place at the Wells Fargo Center from February 18-20 and tickets start at $25.

The production features actors as well as life-sized dinosaurs, which are operated by animatronics and performers.

Popular dinosaurs portrayed in the movies will take center stage, including a Velociraptor named Blue and a 40-foot long T-Rex.

Families will have the opportunity to take photos with some of the dinosaurs during the pre-show. It will be followed by the full production, which will tell a story of survival.

