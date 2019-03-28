Grace Packer Murder: Jury struggles with sentence for man who raped, killed teen

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A jury outside Philadelphia has gone a second day without deciding whether to sentence a man to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter.Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of Grace Packer. Jurors spent hours in the deliberating room before telling a judge on Wednesday they are deadlocked on the sentence. They were ordered to keep at it.Talks will resume Thursday.If the jury can't come to a unanimous decision, Sullivan will automatically get life without parole.Grace's mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty for her role in the gruesome plot. In a plea deal with prosecutors, she'll be sentenced to life without parole.Prosecutors say Sullivan acted out a rape-murder fantasy he shared with Sara Packer.