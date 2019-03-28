Crime & Safety

Grace Packer Murder: Jury struggles with sentence for man who raped, killed teen

EMBED <>More Videos

Grace Packer Murder: Jury deliberations continue. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 27, 2019.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A jury outside Philadelphia has gone a second day without deciding whether to sentence a man to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter.

Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of Grace Packer. Jurors spent hours in the deliberating room before telling a judge on Wednesday they are deadlocked on the sentence. They were ordered to keep at it.

Talks will resume Thursday.

Death penalty sought for man charged in Grace Packer killing

If the jury can't come to a unanimous decision, Sullivan will automatically get life without parole.

Grace's mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty for her role in the gruesome plot. In a plea deal with prosecutors, she'll be sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors say Sullivan acted out a rape-murder fantasy he shared with Sara Packer.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypennsylvania newsmurderhomicidefoster careteen killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others
Union members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to strike
Father charged with vehicular homicide in son's death
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Police arrest man reportedly 'fighting himself' at South Jersey Wawa
Show More
Temple offers walk-in vaccine clinics as mumps cases top 100
3 Philadelphia motels sued over alleged sex trafficking
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Police: Men sought for stealing tip money and punching man in Old City
Trump presents Medal of Honor to family of Iraq war hero
More TOP STORIES News