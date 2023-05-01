The Met's new exhibition shines a light on Lagerfeld's legacy with 200 pieces he created over the course of his unprecedented 65-year career.

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty showcases the legacy of the late designer

NEW YORK CITY -- After the glitz and glam of the Met Gala, the Costume Institute's spring exhibit celebrating Karl Lagerfeld's legacy will be open to the public.

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty is a sensory overload, in a good way.

"He's a chameleon, he worked for Fendi, Channel, his own label, Balmain, so an enormous body of work," curator Andrew Bolton said.

The layout of the exhibition is anchored with two lines, a nod his minimalism with a straight line, and an "S" shape to show his more romantic side.

"They are constantly dueling like a boxing match," Bolton said. "Then you have these explosions, moments of convergence where these duality comes together."

Lagerfeld was a master sketches which make up a key part of the exhibit showcasing his attention to detail impeccable craftsmanship unparalleled.

"There's a sense of humor, there's a lot of joy in the clothing. It's remarkable," Bolton said. "Karl hated looking backwards to me it was about his morality. He didn't like the fact to be reminded of his mortality."

