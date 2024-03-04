Police search for driver who damaged 5 cars in Philadelphia crash before fleeing scene

Neighbors said drivers speed down the residential area often, and they want to see more police to prevent future incidents.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kate Hinchey-Wise and her wife thought it was just spam when they received a call that their vehicle was in an accident Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

But Hinchey-Wise looked out her window and saw her gray Subaru sitting upright with another car wedged underneath.

"I thought immediately, 'Oh my god. What are we going to do?' It looked very clearly immediately it had been totaled," she told Action News.

Hinchey-Wise said video from her neighbor's ring doorbell camera shows a black pick-up truck speeding down Chestnut Street between 44th and 45th streets around 10:20 p.m. when it smashed into a car.

The impact was so strong it caused the vehicles ahead to surge forward, crashing into each other.

She said at least five vehicles were damaged and several car parts remained on the ground Sunday afternoon.

"I've been in accidents before and felt terrible when I caused a problem, but this is a pretty major accident that's changing multiple families' lives, so I'm really surprised somebody would do that and leave," said Hinchey-Wise.

"It was very, very scary. I don't think it's safe here," said Nijanthan Vasudevan who lives near the crime scene.

Neighbors said drivers speed down the residential area often, and they would like to see more of a police presence to prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, Hinchey-Wise took to social media asking for help to find the driver.

A resident sent her a photo of a black GMC pick-up truck with the front passenger side destroyed. He said it was abandoned blocks away on 42nd and Market streets.

"The more information the better," said Hinchey-Wise. "We just want to be able to get back on the road and get our family to work, that's our biggest thing, and get my dad to the doctors."

Philadelphia police said they're investigating this crash.