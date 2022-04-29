kathleen kane

Former AG Kathleen Kane surrenders for alleged DUI-related probation violation

Kane is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car in Scranton last month.
By
MONTGOMERY CO., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has surrendered after a bench warrant was issued for an alleged probation violation.

Montgomery County officials said Friday morning that Kane was in custody at the county's correction facility.

No further details were released.

Kane is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car in Scranton last month.

SEE ALSO: Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane suspected of DUI after crash in Scranton

Police said Kane, 55, told officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to an affidavit.

Scranton police were called to the scene of a two-car crash and said they found Kane behind the wheel of an Audi. Asked if she'd been drinking, Kane denied it, pointed to her passenger and said, "It's totally not me," an affidavit said.

She told officers she had just picked her sister up and was giving her a ride, police said.

The other driver told police Kane drove into his car at an intersection, according to the affidavit. He said he smelled alcohol as soon as she opened her door. Kane sprayed perfume on herself before officers' arrival and offered to pay to fix the other motorist's car, the affidavit said. Instead, he called police.

Police said Kane refused a blood test.

It happened while Kane was on probation following her perjury conviction in 2016.

She spent more than eight months in jail and lost her law license.

A date for the probation hearing has not yet been set.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaduicourtkathleen kane
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KATHLEEN KANE
Bench warrant issued for former AG Kane for probation violation
Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane suspected of DUI after crash
Ex-attorney general Kathleen Kane ordered to report to jail Thursday
Fmr. AG Kathleen Kane loses appeal of criminal conviction
TOP STORIES
Philly rape suspect injured from 'physical assault with civilians': DA
Youth soccer player sidelined in Bucks Co. because of hair beads
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Police turn 'disturbance' call into special moment at child's party
Snapchat owner unveils pocket-sized flying camera
Thousands could face eviction as renting costs skyrocket
Philly Uber driver shot by rider, bullet goes through seat: Police
Show More
Eagles draft Jordan Davis at No.13 & trade for WR A.J. Brown
76ers beat Raptors 132-97, advance to 2nd round of NBA Playoffs
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
Parade outside hospital aims to lift spirits of 6-year-old burn victim
Our America: Green Guardians | Full episode
More TOP STORIES News