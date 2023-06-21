Kayakers participate in the Schuylkill River Sojourn to paddle 112 miles across water

Hundreds of kayakers have taken to the water this past week intending to paddle the entire 112-mile stretch of the Schuylkill River.

The Schuylkill River Sojourn is not only recreational fun for participants, but they are also learning important information and, in some cases, history lessons.

Schuylkill River Greenways has been hosting the event for about 25 years, and they are partnering with Take it Outdoors Adventures to guide kayakers down the river. The group started this past Saturday in Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, and end their journey in Philadelphia on Friday, June 23.

They've paddled between 13 to 19 miles each day, only taking breaks for lunch and dinner.

For some participants, this is their first time stepping into a kayak. Organizers say that this journey is for anyone, no matter their age or experience.

Kayakers can join for as many days as they'd like.

The experience is meant to bring light to what the Schuylkill River has to offer to the community and the environment as a whole.