Man rescued from Schuylkill River after being caught in water under bridge in Manayunk

MANAYUNK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews rescued a man from the Schuylkill River right off Main Street in Manayunk Tuesday night.

The Action Cam was on the scene around 11 p.m., where the man in his 30s was caught in the water under a bridge.

It took about 15 minutes to rescue him because crews had trouble getting to him.

An ambulance then took the man to the hospital to be checked out.

There's no word yet on how the man ended up in the river in the first place.