28-year-old driver killed in head-on crash on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a head-on crash along Kelly Drive in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday near Fairmount AvenuePolice said a 28-year-old man driving a Honda in the northbound lanes crossed the center lane and struck an Audi.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment.Kelly Drive was shut down for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage from the scene.The identity of the 28-year-old has not been released.