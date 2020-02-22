Traffic

28-year-old driver killed in head-on crash on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a head-on crash along Kelly Drive in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday near Fairmount Avenue

Police said a 28-year-old man driving a Honda in the northbound lanes crossed the center lane and struck an Audi.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kelly Drive was shut down for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage from the scene.

The identity of the 28-year-old has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfairmount park (philadelphia)kelly drivefatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News