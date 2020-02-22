28-year-old driver killed in head-on crash on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a head-on crash along Kelly Drive in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday near Fairmount Avenue
Police said a 28-year-old man driving a Honda in the northbound lanes crossed the center lane and struck an Audi.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Kelly Drive was shut down for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage from the scene.
The identity of the 28-year-old has not been released.
