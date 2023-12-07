76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to court after injury from hit-and-run crash

The 76ers guard had 12 points in 19 minutes after missing 11 games due to injuries sustained in the crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kelly Oubre Jr., the Philadelphia 76ers guard who was injured in a hit-and-run crash last month, returned to the court Wednesday night to help beat the Washington Wizards 131-126.

Oubre spoke about the November 11 crash briefly earlier this week, saying, "I've spoken to police about this situation and they have an ongoing investigation. I've spoken to who I need to speak with about it and I'll keep it the way that it is."

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) goes to the basket against Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and forward Danilo Gallinari, right, during the second half of an NBA game, Dec. 6, 2023 (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

No arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid scored a season-high 50 points and had 13 rebounds during Wednesday night's game.

Embiid reached 50 points for the sixth time in his career. He had a career-best 59 on Nov. 13, 2022, against Utah.

The reigning NBA MVP was 19 of 24 from the field, making a 3-pointer on two attempts, and hit 11 of 13 free throws. He also had seven assists and six turnovers in just over 38 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and also had seven assists. Jordan Poole led Washington with 23 points. The Wizards are 3-17.

Trailing 99-95, the Wizards opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to retake the lead in a game that featured 22 changes and 13 ties. But after leading 102-101 with 8:48 remaining, the 76ers pushed the advantage to eight and held on.

Washington cut it to 122-119 on Poole's 3-pointer with 2:17 remaining, but it was the closest the Wizards would get.

Embiid was assessed a technical for slamming the ball down after being called for travelling with 2:36 remaining in the third as Washington extended its lead to 95-89. But Embiid's frustration was a spark, and Philadelphia ended the quarter on a 10-0 run.

Tyus Jones had 20 points for Washington, Daniel Gafford added 18 and Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert each had 16.

Philadelphia police are still searching for clues in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.