Kellyanne Conway: 'None of us would be there' if Trump were racist

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway responded to allegations that President Donald Trump is a racist, saying "none of us would be" at the White House if that were true.
Conway also told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week" that in the two years she has worked for Trump, she has "never a single time heard him use a racial slur about anyone."
Conway was responding to claims in a new book by former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman that Trump is a racist and that she has heard him use racial slurs.
"I think that Omarosa unfortunately has undercut her own credibility," Conway told Karl. "This is somebody who gave a glowing appraisal of Donald Trump the businessman, the star of 'The Apprentice,' the candidate, and indeed the president of the United States. She told your own network, Jon, ABC News, the day after she was fired from the White House that she had resigned ... She said she never heard him use the N-word."
"I have never a single time heard him use a racial slur about anyone. I also never heard Omarosa complain that he had done that, and so the only thing that's changed is that she's now selling books," Conway said.
Manigault Newman's new book, "Unhinged," is set to be released Tuesday. Some details about it have already come out. According to The Guardian and The Washington Post, Manigault Newman claims Trump is a "racist, bigot and misogynist" and says she personally heard him use racial slurs.
Manigault Newman's title at the White House was assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She was one of the most senior African-American members in the administration.
Conway said that Omarosa "should be taking credit for all the great gains" she says the president has made for the African American community.
"I think Omarosa is a tremendous disappointment here because she should be taking credit for all the great gains that this president has made with respect to that low unemployment number among African Americans," Conway said. "She should take credit for the fact that in his first month in office he took decisive executive action on behalf of HBCUs, workforce development, prison reform now, the drug crisis which I've tried to work on with (Congressman Elijah) Cummings and -- and others on his side of the aisle."
But when Karl pressed her on who is now "the most prominent, high level African American serving in the West Wing on the President Trump's staff" since Manigault Newman's departure, Conway struggled to answer.
Conway mentioned Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. Karl said he was asking specifically about "White House staff...the people the president is with every day."
Conway said Trump does work with Carson "every day," but when Karl continued to press, Conway mentioned Jeron Smith, deputy director of Digital Initiatives.
"We have Jeron, who's done a fabulous job, been very involved with - he's been very involved with Jared Kushner and President Trump on prison reform from the beginning," she said.
"The fact is that this president is doing well for all Americans. He promised on November 9, on his election night... He said I will be the president for all Americans, even those who didn't support me... And he's made good on that promise, Jonathan."
During the roundtable segment later in the show, former White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short offered more.
"There's less focus on Mary Elizabeth Taylor, who is an African American staffer on our team who did more in this White House to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed than anybody else. She led all of our confirmations," Short said.
"There's less focus on Jeron Smith who I hired 10 years ago on (Vice President) Mike Pence's staff, who is leading the effort on prison reform... Jeron Smith's office is actually in the East Wing. He is in the White House."
"We also don't talk about Daris Meeks, who I hired 10 years ago on Mike Pence's staff also who is head of policy for the vice president of the United States, so there's a lot of focus in the media on Omarosa, but there's less focus actually on those who are doing really hard jobs and doing really good work for the president."
However, Karl pointed out, "None of them are among the 55 top paid staffers on the White House staff."
"In fact," Karl continued. "There is no African American at that top level."
